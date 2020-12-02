Traffic agent writing ticket assaulted in Manhattan: NYPD

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Police are searching for the man who allegedly assaulted a traffic agent in Manhattan Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the vicinity of West 49th Street and 10th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen.

The traffic agent was writing a ticket when she got into an argument with a man who pushed her to the ground, according to police.

She was taken to the hospital with neck and back pain, police said.

The suspect, described to be in his 20s, fled northbound in a white Escalade with Pennsylvania license plates.

The incident is under investigation.