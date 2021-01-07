Trader Joe’s opening Harlem grocery store

File photo: Trader Joe’s sign

HARLEM, Manhattan — Trader Joe’s will open its next New York City market in Harlem.

The popular grocery chain’s first Upper Manhattan location will be a 28,000-square-foot store store located at 121 West 125th Street, between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Lenox Avenue, as an anchor of the forthcoming Urban League Empowerment Center.

The 17-story building is set to open in 2023 and will also feature a new Target store, the Urban Civil Rights Experience Museum, the National Urban League’s new headquarters, office space and 170 units of affordable housing for low-income New Yorkers.

The new Trader Joe’s and Target stores will be just across the street from a shopping complex that includes Whole Foods and Burlington Coat Factory that opened just over three years ago in the summer of 2017.

The Harlem Trader Joe’s will become the chain’s 13th store in New York City.

