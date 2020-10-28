Toronto Raptors player Terence Davis arrested in Manhattan for assaulting girlfriend: police

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan — NBA star Terence Davis was arrested in Manhattan Tuesday night after allegedly slapping his girlfriend , according to the NYPD.

Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Beekman Tower, a luxury high-rise building on Mitchell Place, near East 49th Street and First Avenue.

Davis, 23, is accused of slapping the woman across the face before grabbing her phone and breaking the screen, officials said.

The victim was not hospitalized.

Davis was arrested and will now face assault charges, according to the NYPD.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Raptors told PIX11 they “are aware of the reports and are seeking more information.”

