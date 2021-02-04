The bird is back: New Yorkers spot rare snowy owl for the second time in about a week

A snowy owl — a rarity for New York — was seen in Central Park Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

MANHATTAN — It’s baaaaack.

For the second time in about a week, a rare snowy owl was spotted in Central Park, a sighting even more miraculous considering that before 2021, the last time the creature was seen in the park was reportedly 1890.

The bird — thought by birders on Twitter to be the same one seen on Jan. 27 — was spotted Wednesday night on the Central Park Reservoir North Pumphouse, and then in the trees nearby.

According to New York Magazine, the last time a snowy owl was seen in Central Park prior to 2021 was 1890.

Read More: Rare snowy owl visits Central Park to the delight of birdwatchers

