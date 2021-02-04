The bird is back: New Yorkers spot rare snowy owl for the second time in about a week

MANHATTAN — It’s baaaaack.

For the second time in about a week, a rare snowy owl was spotted in Central Park, a sighting even more miraculous considering that before 2021, the last time the creature was seen in the park was reportedly 1890.

The bird — thought by birders on Twitter to be the same one seen on Jan. 27 — was spotted Wednesday night on the Central Park Reservoir North Pumphouse, and then in the trees nearby.

The SNOWY OWL was seen tonight by @zack_hample at 9:40 pm on the Central Park Reservoir North Pumphouse and then briefly in trees near it before it flew north. We are not seeing it there now, but will watch for a bit. — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) February 4, 2021

According to New York Magazine, the last time a snowy owl was seen in Central Park prior to 2021 was 1890.

