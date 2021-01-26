Texas man pleads guilty in plot to attack Trump Tower

to US President-elect Donald Trump on November 10, 2016 in New York.

Members of the NYPD stand in front of Trump Tower, providing extra security for then-President-elect Donald Trump, on Nov. 10, 2016.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A Texas man pleaded guilty to a terror charge on Monday after authorities accused him of plotting attacks on the White House and Trump Tower in New York City.

Jaylyn Christopher Molina, 22, of Cost, also pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography after authorities found images on his cellphone while executing a search warrant.

Molina was accused of conspiring with a South Carolina man in attacks inspired by the Islamic State. Their plotting allegedly began in May 2019, when President Donald Trump was in office.

Molina faces up to 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.

