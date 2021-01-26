Texas man pleads guilty in plot to attack Trump Tower

Manhattan

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Trump Tower

Members of the NYPD stand in front of Trump Tower, providing extra security for then-President-elect Donald Trump, on Nov. 10, 2016.

to US President-elect Donald Trump on November 10, 2016 in New York.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A Texas man pleaded guilty to a terror charge on Monday after authorities accused him of plotting attacks on the White House and Trump Tower in New York City.

Jaylyn Christopher Molina, 22, of Cost, also pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography after authorities found images on his cellphone while executing a search warrant.

Molina was accused of conspiring with a South Carolina man in attacks inspired by the Islamic State. Their plotting allegedly began in May 2019, when President Donald Trump was in office.

Molina faces up to 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Janet Jackson auction items on display at Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square

Spring is in bloom at the Macy's Flower Show

2 teens shot on Upper West Side: NYPD

16-year-old getting new home after spending year in shelters, battling COVID-19

NYC Asian attack: Family of man in coma warns of fake fundraisers

NYCHA needs more manpower, tenant leader says

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss