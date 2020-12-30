Teens throw bikes, leap on vehicle in Flatiron intersection: NYPD

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan — UPDATE: A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on multiple charges in the group attack on an SUV in Manhattan, police said Thursday.

Original story:

A group of teenagers on bikes attacked a vehicle in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood Tuesday, jumping on to the hood of the vehicle in the street after it had stopped to let them pass, breaking mirrors and damaging the windshield, according to police.

Officials said it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of East 21st Street and Fifth Avenue, where the driver of a 2019 BMW stopped to let a large group of bicyclist by.

Police said some of the teens got off their bikes and jumped on the hood and windshield of the car, and punched the side mirrors. Some also threw bikes onto the vehicle, damaging the windshield, hood and mirrors, before they got back on their bikes and rode off.

Video shows some attempting to punch the vehicle’s windows.

Officials said the vehicle suffered damage that was more than $250. No injuries were reported.

The individuals in the group were described as males in their teens, police said.

