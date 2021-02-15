Teen rescued by good Samaritan after falling through ice in Central Park

MANHATTAN — A teenager was rescued by a good Samaritan Monday after falling through ice at Central Park.

Cellphone video showed the 14-year-old boy’s pleas for help.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in Central park near East 59th Street and Fifth Avenue, according to officials

FDNY EMS units responded to the scene, but the teen and his friend had already left the pond area. Eventually, they were tracked down by EMS; one of the teens is at a local hospital being treated for hypothermia, officials said.