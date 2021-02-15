Teen rescued by good Samaritan after falling through ice in Central Park

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
thumbnail_CP ICE RESCUE - THUMBNAIL - 021521.jpg

A teenager fell through ice in Central Park, Monday, Feb. 15, 2020.

MANHATTAN — A teenager was rescued by a good Samaritan Monday after falling through ice at Central Park.

Cellphone video showed the 14-year-old boy’s pleas for help.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in Central park near East 59th Street and Fifth Avenue, according to officials

FDNY EMS units responded to the scene, but the teen and his friend had already left the pond area. Eventually, they were tracked down by EMS; one of the teens is at a local hospital being treated for hypothermia, officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

‘Trying to make it out alive’: Victim speaks out after being beat with crutch at Times Square protest

Jazz meets justice: Music for a cause at Lincoln Center

12-year-old entrepreneur Obocho is a retail wunderkind

Man used crutch to beat Jewish man in Times Square hate crime assault: NYPD

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss