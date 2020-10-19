Teen falls to his death from Manhattan building terrace; family says he was doing homework

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A teenage boy fell to his death from a Midtown Manhattan building on Monday morning, police said.

The 13-year-old boy was on the terrace of the 43rd Street building doing homework around 6 a.m., his family told the NYPD. Investigators said they’re not sure how he fell from the 20th floor terrace.

Emergency medical services pronounced the teen deceased at the scene.

Police have not yet released the teen’s name.

