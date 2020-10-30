Taxi driver arrested for sexually assaulting women in Manhattan: police

Muhammad Wasim, 36, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting women in Manhattan.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — Police arrested a taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting women in Manhattan earlier this month.

On at least two separate occasions, police said 36-year-old Muhammad Wasim, assaulted women.

On Oct. 11, a 28-year-old woman hailed a yellow taxi cab in the vicinity of Houston and Thompson streets. According to authorities, Wasim provided the victim alcohol, locked the taxi’s doors and sexually assaulted her.

On Oct. 20, police said a 36-year-old woman was walking along West 12 Street when the suspect grabbed her from behind, threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Wasim, who police confirm is a yellow taxi driver, was taken into custody early Tuesday.

The NYPD is asking any other victims to come forward and call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).