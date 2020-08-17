Suspect arrested in subway platform shooting at Grand Central: police

Police are looking for this man in connection with a shooting on a subway platform at Grand Central Station on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

MANHATTAN — A man was arrested in connection to a subway platform shooting at Grand Central, police announced Monday.

Tearance Crumpty, 26, was apprehended and taken into custody, NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison said in a tweet.

Great investigative work done by the @NYPDMTS Detective Squad, Manhattan South Homicide & @NYPDTransit District 4 for apprehending and arresting Tearance Crumpty. pic.twitter.com/6PYMuT8zhL — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) August 17, 2020

Crumpty, a Queens resident, was apprehended Sunday afternoon after detectives were able to track him down following a Crimestoppers tip, police sources said.

Authorities also recovered a firearm allegedly used during the incident, police sources said.

He faces charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

The suspect had opened fire on the platform of the southbound No. 4, 5 and 6 trains around 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect and the victim were arguing before the shooting.

The victim is a long time worker at Keste, popular pizza place on Bleecker Street, according to the establishment. He was headed to work Saturday morning when he was shot in the arm.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the restaurant has started a fundraiser for his medical bills and for his family for the victim, who was on his way to work when he was shot.

Contributed reporting by PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo and Lauren Cook.