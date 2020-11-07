Subway sex abuse convict charged in 2nd incident while on parole: NYPD

Jesus Ayala was charged with mutliple sex abuse offenses on Nov. 6, 2020, related to an incident on the subway in Manhattan, police said.

MANHATTAN — Police arrested a sex abuse convict on Friday in connection with a second incident on the subway, the NYPD’s transit chief said Saturday.

Jesus Ayala, 65, was charged with multiple sex offenses following the incident on a D train near 42nd Street-Bryant Park on Thursday, Chief of Transit Kathleen O’Reilly said.

Ayala was on parole for a prior sex abuse conviction that also took place in the subway system, according to O’Reilly.

Further details about the incident were not disclosed by police.

