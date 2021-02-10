Subway disruptions on No. 2, 3 lines after person struck by train in Harlem: MTA

Emergency crews responded after a person was struck by a train along the No. 2 and 3 subway line at the 110th Street-Central Park North station in Harlem on Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2021, the MTA and police said.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Subway service has resumed along the No. 2 and 3 lines after trains were temporarily rerouted due to a person being struck at a Manhattan station Wednesday morning, the MTA said.

The transit agency said the person was hit by a train at the 110th Street-Central Park North station in Harlem. Police said it happened around 7 a.m.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to the NYPD. Details of their injuries and condition were not immediately clear.

2 and 3 trains have resumed making their normal stops in both directions after NYPD and EMS assisted someone who was struck by a train at Central Park North (110 St).

Continue to expect delays in both directions as trains get back on schedule. https://t.co/1hFQraQDHD — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) February 10, 2021

The MTA initially said the incident caused multiple service impacts along the No. 2 and 3 lines, as well as delays on No. 4 and 5 lines.

Continued delays through the morning along all impacted lines was expected due to the incident.

Straphangers were originally advised to take trains on the A or C lines for alternate service through Manhattan, as well as the M7 bus For service between 148th Street in Harlem and 96th Street.

Passengers can check the MTA’s NYCT Subway Twitter account for the latest updates on service.