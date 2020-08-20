Steve Bannon pleads not guilty on fraud charges related to border-wall fundraiser

Pictured is Steve Bannon’s Yacht, “Lady May,” according to a source. Bannon was pulled from the yacht and arrested on conspiracy charges, according to authorities, Aug. 20, 2020 (Courtesy: Jeff Schietzelt).

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty in federal court Thursday to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall.

The not guilty plea came hours after he was pulled from a yacht off the coast of Connecticut and arrested by the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service.

Bannon’s attorneys entered his plea during an arraignment carried out via video conference, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.

He posted the $5 million bond that his attorneys and prosecutors had agreed to prior to his hearing. The bond was required to be secured with $1.75 million in cash or real estate.

As the political strategist left the courthouse and got into a car that was waiting for him, he made one brief comment.

“This whole fiasco was orchestrated by people who don’t want to see us build a wall,” he said.

Bannon was one of multiple people indicted on fraud charges Thursday in New York.

The former White House adviser and three others were arrested on charges that they ripped off donors to the online fundraising scheme “We Build The Wall.”

According to officials, the crowdfunding campaign raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.

Bannon was aboard the yacht, Lady May, when he was arrested by members of the United States Postal Inspection Service, ironically as the USPS has become a front-and-center issue in the upcoming election.

Three other men, including Brian Kolfage, a combat veteran the Military Times calls “the worst wounded airman ever to make a recovery,” were also charged in the alleged scheme.

According to prosecutors, Kolfage “covertly took for his personal use more than $350,000 in funds that donors had given.”

The indictment was unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

“As alleged, not only did they lie to donors, they schemed to hide their misappropriation of funds by creating sham invoices and accounts to launder donations and cover up their crimes, showing no regard for the law or the truth,” said USPIS Inspector-in-Charge Phillip Bartlett. “This case should serve as a warning to other fraudsters that no one is above the law, not even a disabled war veteran or a millionaire political strategist.”

A phone at the law office of Bannon’s lawyer went unanswered Thursday, but during the hearing, attorneys Daniel Kaufman and William Burke made few comments other than procedural statements, including the not guilty plea.

Trump distanced himself from Bannon while claiming he knew nothing about the project and never supported it.

Bannon’s next court appearance in the case is scheduled for Sept. 3.