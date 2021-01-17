Starbucks closes some Manhattan stores over Biden inauguration protest concerns

FILE – This March 14, 2017, file photo shows the Starbucks logo on a shop in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

MANHATTAN — Starbucks closed some of its Manhattan locations on Sunday over safety concerns because of expected protests ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration, a spokesperson said.

The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” the spokesperson said. Starbucks expects to resume operations at the locations on Monday.

Ahead of Biden’s Wednesday inauguration, the FBI warned there could be armed protests at both the nation’s Capitol and at all 50 state capitols.

After the riot at the Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio said there were no specific threats to New York City, but that the NYPD would still prepare for any issues.

“We will be watching constantly,” de Blasio said Tuesday. “We will be able to move resources very quickly.”