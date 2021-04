MANHATTAN — Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral will look different this year due COVID-19 restrictions, but you can still watch the midnight mass live on PIX 11.

Watch Midnight Mass below:

This is the 43rd year that WPIX has aired the mass live.

In-person attendance is capped at 25 percent capacity, or about 500 people.

Those who attend must wear masks and social distance.

This year, there won’t be a 50-person choir; instead, there will be eight masked singers.