Solar installation coming to the Javits Center

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — The Javits Center is known as one of the busiest convention centers in the country.

Most recently, it became a makeshift hospital during the pandemic treating patients battling COVID-19. Now it’s on a path to provide clean, locally generated energy.

The 1.4 megawatt solar energy project will allow up 2 MW battery storage, which would reduce energy costs and help New York State meet aggressive solar and energy targets to fight climate change. It’s part of the $1.5 billion expansion of the Javits Center. The energy storage is enough to power 8,000 NYC Apartments.

Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Green New Deal, the state is charged with generating 70% of its electricity of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

“It will provide power to this area of New York on the hottest days when the grid is particularly stressed. So, ConEd will not have to supply as much power to the Javits Center,” says Gil Quiniones, president, and CEO of the New York Power Authority.

At a time of record wildfires, historic tropical cyclones and COVID-19 making headlines, homeowners are also now reconsidering their power usage. Scott Maskin co-founder SUNation Solar Systems. He says business is booming across Long Island.

“Isaias, when it came through most of my corporate colleagues and stuff spent millions of dollars for their companies to work remotely and suddenly the power reliability came in to play. If I’m in the office and you’re at home, imagine the power goes out and you don’t have power liability, you’re out of business. That’s why battery storage has become a very high focal point in our industry,” says Maskin.

Plus, with more homeschoolers and people working from home because of the pandemic, customers may also notice an increase in the electric bill. Maskins also says solar panels are the answer to curbing those costs.

Those savings will happen over time. As for the Javits Center, the solar installation will be completed next spring and will also include a greenhouse.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

New Yorkers rally for 'excluded workers' fund

Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

NY arts and entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccinations continue as UK strain becomes dominant

Beautiful weather for the Mets and the rest of New York Thursday

Testimony continues in Chauvin trial

90 drug convictions vacated based on the work of disgraced former NYPD detective

Lincoln Center program honors health care workers

'Excluded workers' celebrate budget announcement

NJ school goes all remote after COVID-19 surge

Breaking down New York's massive new budget

911 wasn't immediately called as fire took over Queens building: FDNY