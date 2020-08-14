Small businesses in NYC suffering from pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — You can’t walk down a street in Manhattan without seeing the signs saying “going out of business” or “commercial space available.”

It’s a problem that keeps on growing.

“I feel so sad, they’re great things for kids,” Jeannette Djiduemd, a Bank Street Bookstore customer, told PIX11 News.

Djiduemd would travel from the Bronx to Morningside Heights to buy the unique children’s books and toys at Bank Street Bookstore and she, among so many other customers, is in mourning over the closing of this beloved shop at the end of August — a fixture in the neighborhood for 50 years.

It’s another victim of the pandemic.

“So sad walking up and down Broadway, all these stores are closing,” Ana Juarbe, another bookstore customer, said.

The Bank Street Bookstore is one of more than 2,800 businesses shut down since March because of dwindling foot traffic during the pandemic.

More than 77,000 stores, or roughly one-third of the city’s 230,000 small businesses, could be gone forever before the pandemic ends, according to a new study.

The rent is the biggest hurdle for nationwide chains and small businesses. Some chain stores have just skipped rent since the pandemic started and some smaller retailers have said in court that shopping has changed so much in Manhattan that it’s unrealistic to have to pay these sky-high rents.

“If they want businesses to stay open there’s got to be a conversation about rent abatement and rent assistance,” Philip Binioris, the owner of the Hungarian Pastry Shop, told PIX11 News.

Binioris says his store, another beloved fixture near Columbia, is surviving but not exactly thriving in these COVID-19 times. He wants more help from the city, but he does have one group to thank.

“I’m eternally grateful to our community support and our regular customers who have been die-hard through their incredible generosity,” Binioris said.

And the city’s Department of Small Business Services offered a statement on the situation.

“Our 230,000 small businesses are tough, resilient and they are coming back. We have been here to make sure they are supported and we will continue to fight for our small businesses and get them the help they need during this time. We will continue to work every day towards giving small businesses in all five boroughs the tools they need to grow and thrive.”

They have been actively working to save as many small businesses as possible and connect businesses with the resources they need.

Hosted educational webinars and trainings in Spanish, Chinese, Russian, French Creole, German, Albanian

Connected about 4,200 businesses to over $74 million in financing

Received over 28,000 calls to the small business hotline

Hosted over 94 webinars with about 2,600 attendees since March

Launched a PPE marketplace, where 38% of suppliers are minority- and women-owned business enterprises

If a business is in need of assistance, the SBS says to visit their website or call them at 888-SBS-4NYC