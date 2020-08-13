Watch: Sister of slain Lower East side tech CEO speaks out in emotional video

Sister of slain tech CEO Fahim Saleh speaks out

Ruby Saleh, sister of slain tech CEO Fahim Saleh, spoke out in an emotional video statement one month after her brother’s gruesome murder.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — The sister of Fahim Saleh, the tech entrepreneur found decapitated and dismembered in a Lower East Side apartment in July, has spoken out in an emotional video a month after his gruesome murder.

Ruby Saleh released her video statement early Thursday, breaking her silence by mourning, but also “honoring and remembering” her brother.

Saleh, 33, was found dead inside his Manhattan residence on July 14, a day after he was killed.

The son of two Bangladeshi immigrants, Saleh created a tech empire and founded a number of startups. Those who knew him said he had a heart of gold.

The family released a written statement a day after Saleh’s body was found, calling the person responsible “nothing short of evil,” but his sister’s video is the first time a family member has spoken out in such a way since his murder.

A personal assistant for the tech entrepreneur was taken into police custody in connection with the killing on July 17.

