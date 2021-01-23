Several wanted for stripping, robbing man in Manhattan: police

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police on Saturday asked for the public’s help identifying a group of about 12 men and women for an assault on the Lower East Side that occurred the day before.

The incident took place at around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Canal Street and Allen Street, the NYPD said. The men and women assaulted a 26-year-old man, took his cellphone, pants, underwear and shoes. During the assault, the individuals cut the victim with an unknown sharp object.

The victim suffered lacerations to his head, torso and hands. He was removed to a hospital described as stable.

Police said the attackers used multiple vehicles to flee the scene.

NYPD Chief Terence Monahan tweeted a video of the assault asking for help.

The group of males and females seen in this video are wanted for robbing a 26-year-old man near Canal Street and Allen Street in #Manhattan. We’re asking anyone with info on their identity or location to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/e1QuZSBjz1 — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) January 23, 2021

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com] or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.