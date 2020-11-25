Rocky the Christmas tree stowaway owl returns to the wild

Manhattan

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Rockefeller the owl

The owl, now named “Rockefeller,” was rescued from the branches of this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, Nov. 16, 2020 (Ravensbeard Wildlife Center).

Rocky the stowaway owl is back in the wild.

The tiny Saw-whet owl was named Rockefeller after it was found by a worker setting up the holiday tree at Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center. The owl was apparently trapped in the spruce when it was cut down 170 miles north in upstate New York on Nov. 12.

A wildlife rehabilitator in Saugerties nursed the owl back to health for a week with plenty of mice and released it Tuesday evening.

Although Rocky was initially thought to be male, a rehabilitator at Ravensbeard Wildlife Center said the bird was female.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actor Kale Culley dishes on new CW show ‘Walker’

Israel Houghton talks new album 'Feels Like Home, Volume One'

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs