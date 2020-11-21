Rockefeller Center ice skating rink opens for holiday season

Manhattan

Ice skating rink opens at Rockefeller Center

MANHATTAN — The ice rink at Rockefeller Center reopens Saturday for the holiday season.

Every year, the ice rink opening kicks off Rockefeller Center’s holiday festivities leading up to the annual lighting of the Christmas tree.

Enjoying the holidays at Rockefeller Center will look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Capacity on the ice skating rink will be limited and social distancing will be encouraged. The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held on Dec. 2 without spectators. The event will be televised.

Ice skating officially begins at 2 p.m. Saturday. The rink is open daily from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Folks are encouraged to purchase ice skating tickets in advance.

