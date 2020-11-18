Rockefeller Center Christmas tree ‘looks like it’s been through 2020’

MANHATTAN — A 75-foot Norway spruce arrived at New York City’s Rockefeller Center ahead of the holiday season and it hasn’t been feeling the love on Twitter.
The tree was trucked in Saturday morning and lifted into place by a crane. The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks. Its current appearance has some wondering what happened.
“Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh? Just wait until I get my lights on! See you on December 2,” Rockefeller Center tweeted in response on Wednesday.
Many on Twitter mocked a picture of the tree.
“Decorate it with some limbs, please,” one person tweeted.
Many compared the tree to Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree.
same energy pic.twitter.com/KcJ3pPo83V— Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) November 17, 2020
“It looks like it’s been through 2020,” one user tweeted.
The tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta in central New York. NBC says it’s broadcasting the tree-lighting at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic has spurred the cancellation of other New York holiday customs including the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.