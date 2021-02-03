Robber tries to sexually assault woman after waking her up in Manhattan apartment

Police have asked for help identifying this man. (NYPD)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man woke a sleeping woman in a Manhattan apartment and then demanded she give him money and perform a sex act on him, police said Wednesday.

The 31-year-old woman handed the man an envelope with $600 in cash during the Jan. 22 incident, but she fought back after he tried to sexually assault her, officials said.

During the struggle, the cash was torn in half. The man ran from 8th Avenue and West 4th Street apartment with half of the torn cash.

The woman was bruised, but she refused medical attention.

Police asked for help identifying the man. He was last seen wearing a red cloth mask and a dark-color baseball cap that said BRONX in white lettering. The man was wearing a backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

