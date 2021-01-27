Rare snowy owl visits Central Park to the delight of birdwatchers

A snowy owl, a rarity for New York, is spotted in Central Park, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2020.

MANHATTAN — A snowy owl captivated Central Park Wednesday, a rarity in the North Meadow.

According to New York Magazine, it’s the first snowy owl seen in Central Park since 1890.

Gothamist said nearly 100 people gathered in the park to see the phenomenon Wednesday morning.

A conservation group in the area reminded New Yorkers, if you see the owl, leave it be and watch respectfully.

It’s been quite the past few months for bird watchers in Central Park; back in November, a pair of owls caught the eyes of birders, though either were snowy.

