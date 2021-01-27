Rare snowy owl visits Central Park to the delight of birdwatchers

A snowy owl, a rarity for New York, is spotted in Central Park, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2020.

MANHATTAN — A snowy owl captivated Central Park Wednesday, a rarity in the North Meadow.

The SNOWY OWL on a west ballfield of the Central Park North Meadow, perhaps the first-ever documented record of this species in the park, with its new buddy, an American Crow. pic.twitter.com/jtiuPB1VRL — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) January 27, 2021

According to New York Magazine, it’s the first snowy owl seen in Central Park since 1890.

Gothamist said nearly 100 people gathered in the park to see the phenomenon Wednesday morning.

A conservation group in the area reminded New Yorkers, if you see the owl, leave it be and watch respectfully.

Owls are especially prone to disturbance in urban areas, from dogs, joggers, and fans. Please exercise caution, keep your distance, and model best birding behavior in their presence. NYC Audubon follows and encourages the use of the ABA code of ethics: https://t.co/gQVLnFZ4ty pic.twitter.com/Jv4X4XjQK2 — NYC Audubon (@NYCAudubon) January 27, 2021

It’s been quite the past few months for bird watchers in Central Park; back in November, a pair of owls caught the eyes of birders, though either were snowy.