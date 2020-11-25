Rare owl sightings spark surge in Central Park foot traffic

MANHATTAN — It may not look or feel like it but the excitement is bubbling up in Central Park.

It’s just a matter of staying focused, being patient and quiet all to wait for — not so much what — but “hoo.”

Flocks of birders are converging onto the park for a rare sight — not one but two owls that have taken up residency there.

David Barrett runs the popular Manhattan Bird Alert Twitter page which has been documenting the sightings.

“Central Park generally only gets them once or twice a year so when we get what happens this year, where one comes and stays for weeks at a time it’s a special treat,” Barrett explains.

The first owl — a large barred owl — was first spotted in October in the north end of the park.

As the mystery surrounding its origins grew so did its popularity, prompting the internet to nickname it “Barry.”

Then just a few days ago, another owl emerged, this one a great horned owl — the largest owl in North America.

“Owls love it here because the park is full of rodents,” Barrett explained. “Rats are abundant this year and the owls have no problem catching them.”

Correction: This article and accompanying video were updated to remove mention of the possibility of the owls being mating partners.