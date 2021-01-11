Rally planned Monday for Black teen after ‘SoHo Karen’ charged in hotel attack

Miya Ponsetto, left, accused a Black teenager, Keyon Harrold Jr., of stealing her cellphone inside a SoHo hotel lobby in December 2020. Her phone was later returned to the hotel by an Uber driver. The teen’s family filed a lawsuit against Ponsetto, the hotel and others on March 24, 2021. (Credit: Handouts)

LOWER MANHATTAN — A rally is planned for Monday morning to continue a call for justice after a Black teenager was attacked by a woman who falsely accused him of taking her cellphone in a Manhattan hotel last month.

The “Justice For Keyon” event will start at 11 a.m. in Manhattan’s City Hall Park, with the teen, Keyon Harrold Jr., his parents, lawyer Ben Crump and civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton all set to join.

The group are expected to provide an update in the case following the arrest of Miya Ponsetto, the 22-year-old California woman charged in the December attack.

Ponsetto was charged Saturday in Manhattan with attempted robbery, grand larceny, acting in a manner injurious to a child and two counts of attempted assault, the NYPD said.

NYPD detectives flew to California on Thursday with a warrant for her arrest.

Ponsetto’s confrontation with the 14-year-old on Dec. 26 at SoHo’s Arlo Hotel was recorded and posted online by his father, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold.

The woman wrongly accused the teenager of stealing her phone and was caught on video tackling him in the hotel lobby.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.