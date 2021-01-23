Rally held after woman was assaulted outside Harlem liquor store

HARLEM, Manhattan — New Yorkers rallied to prevent further violence against women Saturday in response to a vicious, brutal assault on a woman outside a Harlem liquor store.

Police released surveillance video of three men they say got into a verbal dispute with a 31-year-old woman outside of a liquor store last Monday at 5:52 p.m. on West 128th Street near Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

Police say two of the men kicked the victim multiple times, and a man in a red jacket bit the victim on her forehead.

The trio then allegedly stole the victim’s iPhone 11, valued at $750.

The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, to be treated for a bite mark with broken skin to the face, pain and bruising.

“I think what they did was horrible. No one should be treated like that,” said Troy Mills, a customer at the liquor store. “What they did was totally disrespectful, I hope police get them.”

Police said the victim and two of the three men had all been inside the liquor store before the altercation.

Ababe Damalah, a liquor store clerk, was working that evening.

“How did he bite her?” Damalah asked PIX11 News. “It is like an animal.”

Police did not know what led up to the altercation, and only had a description of what the trio were wearing.

The first unidentified male wore a red jacket, the second wore a black jacket, and the third was in a red hooded sweatshirt with a denim vest over it, according to the surveillance video released by police.

Alpheaus Marcus organized Saturday’s rally, called “Protect Black Women.”

“It’s heinous, it’s barbaric,” Marcus told PiX11 News. “This is the second incident recently of an assault against a woman. These men need to be taken off the streets,” he added.

Organizers called on state lawmakers to stiffen penalties for men convicted of assaulting women and the elderly.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com] or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

