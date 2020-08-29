Queens man arrested for damaging windows on subway: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A Queens man has been arrested for damaging several windows on an A train in Manhattan Friday night, police said Saturday.

Officers were called to the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station around 7:35 p.m. after a witness reported seeing a man kicking three windows on a northbound A train, causing damage, according to the NYPD.

The officers canvassed the area and took 42-year-old Joseph Martinez into custody, police said. He’s charged with criminal mischief.

The arrest comes amid a spree of smashed windows on the No. 7 and several other subway lines over the last few months.

Over 450 windows have been damaged since May, costing the MTA hundreds of dollars in repairs and causing service disruptions for riders, officials have said.

Police did not say whether Martinez is suspected in connection with other incidents.

The MTA is offering a $10,000 reward in addition to Crimestoppers’ $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

