Prisoner escapes police custody in Harlem: NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are searching for a prisoner who escaped custody in Harlem Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers were leading the suspect, Nathan Burwell, to a patrol car near West 137th Street and Lenox Avenue just before 10 a.m. when he ran off, officials said.

His hands were cuffed behind his back when he fled, according to police.

Burwell was being transferred from Harlem Hospital to PSA 6 when he got away from the officers and ran west on 135th Street, according to the NYPD.

Police described Burwell as a man who is about 5’11 and weighs 155 lbs.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

