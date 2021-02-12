Press member assaulted at Midtown protest: police

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A member of the press was assaulted at a protest in Manhattan Friday night, police said.

Videos show demonstrators marched along East 42nd Street in the Garment District.

FDNY personnel were called to West 54th Street and Sixth Avenue at 9 p.m.

The press member was not identified by police, however, The Daily News reported one of its photographers, Sam Costanza, was attacked.

Costanza said he was assaulted by a mob of 10 to 15 protesters. The photographer said he might have a broken nose, according to The Daily News.

There was no official confirmation on any additional injuries or arrests Friday night, according to police and fire officials.