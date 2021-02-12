Press member assaulted at Midtown protest: police

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Screen Shot 2021-02-12 at 10.01.53 PM.png

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A member of the press was assaulted at a protest in Manhattan Friday night, police said.

Videos show demonstrators marched along East 42nd Street in the Garment District.

FDNY personnel were called to West 54th Street and Sixth Avenue at 9 p.m.

The press member was not identified by police, however, The Daily News reported one of its photographers, Sam Costanza, was attacked.

Costanza said he was assaulted by a mob of 10 to 15 protesters. The photographer said he might have a broken nose, according to The Daily News.

There was no official confirmation on any additional injuries or arrests Friday night, according to police and fire officials.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

East Harlem mom needs repairs

More protesters arrested during Times Square protest involving pro-Israel and pro-Palestine supporters

Protests in New York after Israel and Hamas reach ceasfire

Fights break out in Times Square between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters hours after peace deal

Gay Officers Action League reacts to NYC Pride parade ban

NYC Pride organizer explains ban on police groups in Pride March

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss