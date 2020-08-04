Preparations for storm surge in Lower Manhattan not pushed to the brink by Isaias

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOWER MANHATTAN — Heavy rainfall swept through Lower Manhattan Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias made its way to the tri-state area, but severe damage and devastating storm surge were avoided.

Strong, gusty winds brought down tree branches and limbs, and sent debris flying across some city streets, but damage was nothing like Superstorm Sandy, which Downtown residents remember all too well.

“I remember my car floating, I remember my storage locker under water. I remember darkness. I remember chaos,” Ross Glick, who lives in Lower Manhattan, said of Sandy.

New systems and technology were put to use Tuesday.

“This is a lot of work to protect a neighborhood that went through so much when Sandy hit, and shows we’ve learned important lessons from that disaster,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Glick, hesitant to say he wanted to see how well they worked, hoped the new systems would stand their test.

“I’ve been watching them build these barriers,” he said. “I don’t want the storm to surge, but I;m somewhat curious to see if the barrier actually holds.”

At Rockaway Beach, winds were strong and seas were rough, but it was a similar sentiment: it could have been worse.

Getting to the beach was difficult for our PIX11 News crew; downed trees blocked lanes on the Grand Central Parkway.

Many living near the water feared the worst having lived through Superstorm Sandy.

But, “There’s no comparison in the storm we’re looking at now,” Glenn Diresto, a Rockaway Beach resident said Tuesday.