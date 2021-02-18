84-year-old man killed in Manhattan hit-and-run in late January: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
File photo of police tape at a crime scene.

File photo of police tape at a crime scene.

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan — Police said late Wednesday they were looking for the driver of an SUV that fatally struck a man crossing a Manhattan street in late January.

The NYPD said officers responded to a 911 call just after 5 a.m. on Jan. 29 for a pedestrian struck at the intersection of First Avenue and East 58th Street.

Upon arrival, police found an unconscious and unresponsive 84-year-old man lying on the pavement with severe injuries, authorities said.

EMS rushed the man to a local hospital where hew as pronounced dead.

He was later identified as James Shields. Officials said he lived right around the corner from where he was found.

According to police, a preliminary investigation determined that Shields was using the crosswalk to cross First Avenue when he was hit by a 2016 blue Honda SUV that was traveling north on the avenue.

The vehicle did not remain at teh scene after striking the man, authorities said.

The NYPD said their Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad was investigating the apparent hit-and-run.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

BLM NY co-founder reflects on year since George Floyd's murder

A leak, a hole, mold and bugs: Lower East Side mom deals with years of NYCHA issues

‘Trying to make it out alive’: Victim speaks out after being beat with crutch at Times Square protest

Jazz meets justice: Music for a cause at Lincoln Center

12-year-old entrepreneur Obocho is a retail wunderkind

Man used crutch to beat Jewish man in Times Square hate crime assault: NYPD

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss