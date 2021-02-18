84-year-old man killed in Manhattan hit-and-run in late January: NYPD

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan — Police said late Wednesday they were looking for the driver of an SUV that fatally struck a man crossing a Manhattan street in late January.

The NYPD said officers responded to a 911 call just after 5 a.m. on Jan. 29 for a pedestrian struck at the intersection of First Avenue and East 58th Street.

Upon arrival, police found an unconscious and unresponsive 84-year-old man lying on the pavement with severe injuries, authorities said.

EMS rushed the man to a local hospital where hew as pronounced dead.

He was later identified as James Shields. Officials said he lived right around the corner from where he was found.

According to police, a preliminary investigation determined that Shields was using the crosswalk to cross First Avenue when he was hit by a 2016 blue Honda SUV that was traveling north on the avenue.

The vehicle did not remain at teh scene after striking the man, authorities said.

The NYPD said their Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad was investigating the apparent hit-and-run.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).