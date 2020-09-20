Police search for man accused of hitting cop in face with object

Authorities are searching for the man in these images, who is wanted for questioning in the assault of a police officer (NYPD).

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Authorities are asking for assistance finding a man wanted for questioning in connection with an assault of an NYPD police officer.

Officials said the officer, 33, was operating a department scooter when he was hit in the face with a hard object. He suffered pain and swelling to the right side of his face, police said. He was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation revealed that and unknown man was seen in surveillance images throwing the unknown object at the officer.

He then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).