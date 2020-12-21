Police release new image, identity of suspect in Halloween shooting of 8-year-old girl

Police said Terrell Owens, pictured, fired shots that struck three people in Harlem on Oct. 31, 2020.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police have released new video showing the man they say shot three people, including an 8-year-old girl, on Halloween night.

Authorities said Terrell Owens, seen on surveillance video posted to Twitter, shot three people in front of a Harlem supermarket at around 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

?WANTED for ASSAULT: Have you seen Terrell Owens? On 10/31/20 at approx 7:00 PM, in front of 130 Lenox Ave in Manhattan, the suspect fired multiple rounds striking three people, including an 8-year-old girl. Any info call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Gr0otlOYTQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 22, 2020

A 33-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were also shot.

Officials initially said the three victims were not believed to be the intended targets.