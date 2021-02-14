Police identify woman stabbed to death on A train in Manhattan

Police say Rigoberto Lopez was taken into custody Saturday night and was formally arrested Sunday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

MANHATTAN — Police identified one of the victims stabbed to death in a deadly subway spree as a 44-year-old woman.

Claudine Roberts was found under a bench on an A train at the West 207th Street and Broadway station on Saturday. She’d been repeatedly stabbed.

Another victim was found dead on a train in Queens late Friday night with several wounds to his neck and torso.

Two others were attacked on trains in Manhattan, but they both survived.

Police on Sunday arrested Rigoberto Lopez, 21, on charges of murder and attempted murder.