Police ID woman in viral Manhattan hotel confrontation with teen

New York City prosecutors say they are investigating a confrontation in which a man said a woman tackled his 14-year-old son in a New York City hotel lobby as she falsely accused the Black teen of stealing her phone.

SOHO, Manhattan — Police identified a woman wanted in connection with a viral confrontation at a Manhattan hotel, but they have not released her name.

The woman accused a 14-year-old teen in the Arlo Hotel of taking her phone on Sunday, police said. The teen’s 40-year-old father, Keyon Harrold, suffered scratches to his hand during the incident.

Harrold said the woman also tackled his son, Keyon Harrold Jr.

Her phone had actually been left in an Uber and it was returned the same day, officials said.

Detectives launched a search for her, NYPD officials said Tuesday. Police said the incident is not being investigated as a bias incident, but Mayor Bill de Blasio called what happened racism, “pure and simple,” in a tweet Monday.

A spokesperson for Arlo Hotel said they were “deeply disheartened” by what happened.

“In investigating the incident further, we’ve learned that the manager on duty promptly called the police regarding the woman’s conduct and that hotel security intervened to prevent further violence; still, more could have been done to de-escalate the dispute,” the spokesperson said. “No Arlo guest – or any person – should be subject to this kind of behavior. We want to apologize to Mr. Harrold and his son for this inexcusable experience, and have reached out to them directly to express our sincere regret and to offer help in dealing with this traumatic event. We are committed to making sure this never happens again at any of our hotels.”

A rally against racial profiling and demanding justice for the teen is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at City Hall Park in Lower Manhattan.

