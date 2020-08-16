Photos released of suspect in subway platform shooting at Grand Central

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Photos of a man who allegedly shot another man on a subway platform at Grand Central Station were released by the NYPD late Saturday night.
The suspect opened fire on the platform of the southbound No. 4, 5 and 6 trains around 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.
Investigators said the suspect and the victim were arguing before the shooting.
The 40-year-old victim was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to police.
The suspect fled the station and so far there have been no arrests. He was described as a man in his 20s, last seen wearing a red hat, black sweatshirt, jeans and red bandanna, police said.
