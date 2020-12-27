Photos: 6 sought in attack on maskless woman at Manhattan subway station, police say

    Police are looking for these people in connection with a hate crime assault on a maskless woman in a Manhattan subway station on Dec. 17, 2020, according to the NYPD.

MANHATTAN — Police released new photos on Saturday of several suspects accused of assaulting a maskless woman and making anti-Asian comments while inside a subway station in Manhattan.

The NYPD is looking for six people in connection with the possible hate crime attack, which happened on Dec. 17 around 1:45 p.m. at the West Fourth Street–Washington Square subway station, authorities said.

A 32-year-old woman was riding the southbound A train when she was approached by six people who engaged in a verbal dispute over her not wearing a mask while on public transportation, according to police.

The suspects then made anti-Asian statements related to COVID-19, authorities said.

The dispute escalated into a physical fight in which the victim was punched in the face multiple times, police said. She suffered bruising and pain, but refused medical attention, according to police.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday asked anyone with information to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

“Hatred doesn’t save lives. Bigotry won’t stop COVID-19. This appalling act of violent racism has no place in our city. The perpetrators will be brought to justice,” the mayor said on Twitter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

