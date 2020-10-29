Man struck by subway at Upper West Side station: MTA

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The MTA said a man was struck by a subway train on Manhattan’s Upper West Side Thursday morning.

The man was hit by a southbound No. 1 train at the line’s 103rd Street station around 8:50 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Police said the man was seriously injured after he apparently jumped in front of an oncoming train. No further information about his condition was given.

Emergency teams have since removed the person from the tracks and power was restored to the third rail, the transit agency tweeted.

Southbound No. 1 trains will run non-stop from 137th Street to 96th Street as emergency teams investigate, the MTA said.

No. 3 and northbound No. 1 trains have resumed making regular stops, but the MTA said riders should expect extended delays along those lines as trains get back on schedule.

