Person slashed on Herald Square subway platform: police

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Stinky Herald Square subway station and others are being worked on by MTA

Herald Square subway station

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A person was slashed by a man during a dispute on a Midtown Manhattan subway platform early Monday, police said.

According to the NYPD, the victim got into an argument with a man on the F train platform at the 34th Street-Herald Square station, near Sixth Avenue, around midnight.

The man suddenly slashed the victim in the neck with a sharp object, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment while the alleged attacker fled the scene, police said.

The victim’s condition and extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Man with assault rifle at Times Square subway station charged: NYPD

Man in police custody for having rifle in Times Square

Harlem moms fight to fix broken doors

New Yorkers protest in wake of former officer being charged with manslaughter in Daunte Wright killing

Civil rights leaders call for justice for Daunte Wright

Harlem baby's death torments two babysitters

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss