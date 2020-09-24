Person removed from overturned vehicle on Upper East Side street: FDNY

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Authorities removed a person who was trapped under an overturned vehicle in Manhattan Thursday morning, FDNY officials said.

FDNY personnel responded to reports of a cardiac arrest and a car flipped over in the vicinity of Second Avenue and East 74th Street around 7 a.m.

A person was trapped under the car, according to FDNY.

Firefighters used a hurst tool and extricated the person, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition, FDNY officials said.