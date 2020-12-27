Penn Station replacement to open this week

Manhattan

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
New plans for Penn Station, Farley Train Hall unveiled

New plans for Penn Station, Farley Train hall unveiled (Governor’s Office)

MANHATTAN — The $1.6 billion project replacing Manhattan’s cramped and dark Penn Station with a light-filled train hall is set for completion this week, with the first trains rolling out on New Year’s Day.

The new 255,000-square-foot station is named after U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, a Democrat who championed the project and died in 2003.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, also a Democrat, announced on Sunday that the Moynihan Train Hall will open on time and on budget despite challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Work began in 2017 to transform the landmark Farley Post Office into a new station across the street from the old Penn Station.

