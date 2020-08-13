Pedicab drivers stabbed, slashed by group of teens in Times Square: NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Two pedicab drivers were assaulted in Times Square Thursday night, according to police.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue, where a large group of teens got into a dispute with the drivers, police said.

As the argument escalated, one driver was stabbed in the leg and another was slashed on the wrist.

One of their pedicabs was stolen.

Police said three individuals were being questioned Thursday night.