Man critically injured in Lower East Side hit-and-run: police

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Person critically injured in Lower East Side hit-and-run
    Police on the scene after a pedestrian was critically injured when struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Lower Manhattan early Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, according to the NYPD.
  • Lower East Side hit-and-run Sept. 10
    Ambulances on the scene after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured by a vehicle that fled the scene on Manhattan's Lower East Side early Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, police said.
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Lower Manhattan early Thursday, according to police.

The NYPD said the man was hit just before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Pearl Street and Avenue of the Finest, right near the Brooklyn Bridge.

The vehicle fled the scene, heading southbound on the FDR Drive, police said.

Officials said the 39-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition Thursday morning.

Police did not release a description of the vehicle they are looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

NYPD, Guardian Angles step up Chinatown patrols

Rise in attacks against Asian Americans continue across NYC

New Yorkers look to combat anti-Asian violence

Standing together against anti-Asian hate in NYC

NYC rallies against anti-Asian bigotry

Teacher making history with bionic arm

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Monday forecast: Return of the G

Multiple killed in Colorado shooting, officials say

'Go back to your country': The long history of anti-Asian bigotry in the U.S.

Mild, sunny Tuesday ahead before next storm system makes its way into the region

'For Pete's Sake' helps create memories that last a lifetime for cancer patients, their families

New app 'Astoria Eats' is a cost-effective alternative to pricey delivery companies

Councilman Keith Powers talks accidental inmate releases, prisoner call recordings, anti-Asian attacks

NYC indoor fitness classes reopen at 33% capacity Monday

NYC high schools reopen Monday for in-person learning