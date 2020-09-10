Man critically injured in Lower East Side hit-and-run: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Lower Manhattan early Thursday, according to police.

The NYPD said the man was hit just before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Pearl Street and Avenue of the Finest, right near the Brooklyn Bridge.

The vehicle fled the scene, heading southbound on the FDR Drive, police said.

Officials said the 39-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition Thursday morning.

Police did not release a description of the vehicle they are looking for.

