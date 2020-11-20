Owl found in Rockefeller Center tree could take flight soon

In this photo provided by the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, Ravensbeard Wildlife Center Director and founder Ellen Kalish holds a Saw-whet owl at their facility in Saugerties, N.Y., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. A worker helping to get the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City found the tiny owl among the tree’s massive branches on Monday, Nov. 16. Now named Rockefeller, the owl was brought to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center for care.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SAUGERTIES, N.Y.— A tiny owl that was found dehydrated and hungry in the branches of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is eating its way back to good health and set to be released back into the wild Saturday.

The adult male Saw-whet owl was dubbed Rockefeller after it was discovered Monday by a worker setting up the holiday tree in Manhattan.

The Norway spruce was cut down 170 miles north in upstate New York and brought to Manhattan on Saturday.

The bird was taken to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties.

It is dining on mice in preparation for a return to the wild, tentatively before dusk Saturday.