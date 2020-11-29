Officer hurt when car slams into police vehicle in Manhattan: NYPD

WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK, Manhattan — A driver plowed into a police vehicle in Manhattan, sending an officer to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. near Washington Square Park, police said.

The male driver was traveling on Fifth Avenue near the Washington Square Arch when the vehicle jumped the curb and struck the police vehicle, officials said.

The officer was taken to a hospital with neck and back pain, according to police.

The driver appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested, police said. Charges are expected to be filed Sunday.

