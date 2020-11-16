NYPD officer struck by vehicle that fled scene, crashed a few blocks away in Manhattan

An NYPD officer was struck by a driver that fled the scene and crashed their car a few blocks away in Manhattan.

MANHATTAN — An NYPD officer trying to make an arrest was struck and injured by a vehicle in Midtown and the driver fled the scene, police said.

It happened near the intersection of 45th Street and Eighth Avenue around 12:05 p.m. Monday.

The officer, who is assigned to the warrant squad, was trying to arrest a 50-year-old man who was sitting in his car, according to the NYPD.

When the cop tried to take the man into custody, the suspect hit the gas pedal and struck the officer, police said. The officer may have been hit by the vehicle’s mirror.

The suspect drove a few blocks before crashing his vehicle at 50th Street and Eight Avenue, law enforcement officials said.

The suspect fled the vehicle into a nearby subway station and remains on the run.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his back and ankle.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan said the incident is a reminder of the dangers police face.

“Today’s incident in Midtown where a detective from our Warrants Division was injured is a reminder of the dangers of attempting to arrest a wanted individual. Fortunately, our cop wasn’t seriously hurt and nobody else was harmed. Investigators continue to search for the suspect,” he said on Twitter.

