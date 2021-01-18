Dozens arrested at MLK Day protest in Manhattan: NYPD

MANHATTAN — NYPD officers chased protesters down the streets at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march that came to an end near City Hall on Monday night.

Several people were arrested near Chambers Street and Centre Street, according to the NYPD.

Officials later said 28 people were arrested, most charged with blocking the roadway, disorderly conduct, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Video from the scene showed officers telling people they were “unlawfully in the roadway.”

Police said there were also several incidents of graffiti.

Authorities said 10 cops were hurt, but later said none were seriously injured.

An officer was hit in the head with the bottle, one of many thrown at police, the NYPD said.

Twitter user @thizzl_ documented the march in a series of tweets, writing that it started out “peaceful, joyous and powerful,” and that “NYPD ended the fun once we got to the other side of the BK bridge.”

Video showed large numbers of officers on the Manhattan side of the protest.

Monday night’s arrests come shortly after New York’s attorney general sued the NYPD over the department’s rough treatment of racial injustice protesters last spring.

Editor’s note: Authorities initially reported a different number of arrests.

