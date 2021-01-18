Dozens arrested at MLK Day protest in Manhattan: NYPD

Still from a Twitter video showing police clashing with protesters from a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Lower Manhattan on Monday night, Jan. 18, 2021.

MANHATTAN — NYPD officers chased protesters down the streets at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march that came to an end near City Hall on Monday night.

Several people were arrested near Chambers Street and Centre Street, according to the NYPD.

City Hall was very crazy tonight. I’m not sure how else to describe it. A ton of arrests. The cops would not let up with the sporadic violence, and protesters refused to take it sitting down.



(1/8) pic.twitter.com/B7cvmNzpYH — Chris Gelardi (@chrisgelardi) January 19, 2021

Officials later said 28 people were arrested, most charged with blocking the roadway, disorderly conduct, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Video from the scene showed officers telling people they were “unlawfully in the roadway.”

Police said there were also several incidents of graffiti.

Authorities said 10 cops were hurt, but later said none were seriously injured.

An officer was hit in the head with the bottle, one of many thrown at police, the NYPD said.

Twitter user @thizzl_ documented the march in a series of tweets, writing that it started out “peaceful, joyous and powerful,” and that “NYPD ended the fun once we got to the other side of the BK bridge.”

this was the vibe of the march from Barclays center tonight. peaceful, joyous and powerful. NYPD ended the fun once we got to the other side of the BK bridge. pic.twitter.com/3WEQWCoErM — thizzL? (@thizzl_) January 19, 2021

Video showed large numbers of officers on the Manhattan side of the protest.

police arrest 3 people who get surrounded by their swarm pic.twitter.com/Q7bjU8kyeO — thizzL? (@thizzl_) January 19, 2021

Monday night’s arrests come shortly after New York’s attorney general sued the NYPD over the department’s rough treatment of racial injustice protesters last spring.

Editor’s note: Authorities initially reported a different number of arrests.