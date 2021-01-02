NYPD drops charges against teen accused in BMW attack video

Manhattan

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
flatiron car attack.png

A group of teens accused of attacked a vehicle in a Manhattan intersection, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 (NYPD).

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan — The NYPD has dropped charges against a 15-year-old accused of being part of a group of teens on bikes caught on video attacking a BMW at a Manhattan intersection earlier this week, police said Saturday.

Video of the incident, which happened Tuesday afternoon on Fifth Avenue at East 21st Street in the Flatiron District, went viral on social media.

The teen was taken into custody on Thursday on riot and criminal mischief charges, according to police. However, police said the charges were dropped after the ongoing investigation determined he was not present and did not participate in the criminal act.

Police are still searching for several suspects in connection with the incident.

Video of the melee shows a group of teens hitting the occupied SUV with bikes, jumping on the hood, breaking mirrors and damaging the windshield, before getting back on their bikes and riding off. Some of the suspects tried to punch the vehicle’s windows out.

Officials said the vehicle suffered damage worth more than $250. No injuries were reported.

All individuals in the group were described as males in their teens, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

NYC independent pharmacies warn of closures during pandemic

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

New Yorkers rally for 'excluded workers' fund

Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Coney Island amusement parks reopen after over a year closed

L.I. Rep. Lee Zeldin talks run for NY governor, anti-Cuomo campaign ad

Friday deadline to opt into in-person learning in NYC

DMX's manager: Rapper still on life support

Enjoyable, partly cloudy Friday before chance of rain this weekend

NYC independent pharmacies warn of closures during pandemic

Police search for answers in death of twin infants

Vaccinations are on the rise -- and so are cases

Mr. G's (early) weekend forecast