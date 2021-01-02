NYPD drops charges against teen accused in BMW attack video

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan — The NYPD has dropped charges against a 15-year-old accused of being part of a group of teens on bikes caught on video attacking a BMW at a Manhattan intersection earlier this week, police said Saturday.

Video of the incident, which happened Tuesday afternoon on Fifth Avenue at East 21st Street in the Flatiron District, went viral on social media.

The teen was taken into custody on Thursday on riot and criminal mischief charges, according to police. However, police said the charges were dropped after the ongoing investigation determined he was not present and did not participate in the criminal act.

Police are still searching for several suspects in connection with the incident.

Video of the melee shows a group of teens hitting the occupied SUV with bikes, jumping on the hood, breaking mirrors and damaging the windshield, before getting back on their bikes and riding off. Some of the suspects tried to punch the vehicle’s windows out.

Officials said the vehicle suffered damage worth more than $250. No injuries were reported.

All individuals in the group were described as males in their teens, police said.

