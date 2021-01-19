NYPD commissioner: MLK Day march was ‘antithesis of what Martin Luther King stood for’

On left, protesters clash with police during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Manhattan on Jan. 18, 2021. On right, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Manhattan that ended with 29 arrests and 11 injured police officers was the “antithesis of what Martin Luther King stood for,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Tuesday morning.

The police commissioner said some of Monday’s protesters threw bottles, destroyed property and called for the death of officers.

However, protester Jordan Plaza told The New York Times that the demonstrators “weren’t approaching the police in a violent manner.”

Video from the scene showed officers telling people they were “unlawfully in the roadway.” Police were also seen chasing protesters down the streets near City Hall.

The protest and arrests came days after New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the NYPD over its actions during racial justice demonstrations last summer following the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The clash between protesters and police has become a familiar scene in New York in the past year.

The march, what was supposed to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, began in Brooklyn and ended in Lower Manhattan. But when protesters arrived at City Hall, it turned from peaceful to violent.

Police said protesters were trying to block traffic, something the NYPD’s strategic response group would not allow.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday he’s not sure who escalated the incident: whether or not officers were in the wrong. And if they were, the department’s new discipline matrix would be used.